Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $247.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.88.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

