Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 161.24% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 52.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

