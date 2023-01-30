Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.22. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.85 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $344.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

