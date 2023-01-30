Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFSC. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

