Research Analysts Set Expectations for Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%.

Match Group Stock Up 3.6 %

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $121.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after acquiring an additional 910,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 765,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

