Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.94% and a negative net margin of 1,162.35%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

