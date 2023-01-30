Research Analysts Set Expectations for Toast, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Toast in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million.

Toast Stock Up 1.5 %

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

TOST stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 472,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $42,868.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,492,380 shares of company stock worth $172,730,939. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

