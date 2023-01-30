Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.05.

QSR opened at $66.99 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

