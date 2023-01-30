Reviewing Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) and Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeshore Acquisition I and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A -115.55% -0.48% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lakeshore Acquisition I and Codere Online Luxembourg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeshore Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.73%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Lakeshore Acquisition I.

71.1% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeshore Acquisition I has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeshore Acquisition I and Codere Online Luxembourg’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

