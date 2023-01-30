Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

RSKD opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 27.1% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 916,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth $9,587,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 73.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 476,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

