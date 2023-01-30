RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RLI in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $130.38 on Monday. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1,433.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

