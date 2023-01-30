Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Stock Up 5.4 %

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

