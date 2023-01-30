Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,872 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 4,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE APP opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

