Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,855 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

PEAK stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

