Rockwell Automation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $286.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

