Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

RKWBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $274.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.11. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.