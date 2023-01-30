Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.22.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Roku
Roku Price Performance
Shares of ROKU opened at $56.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.61. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $177.96.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
