Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,060.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

