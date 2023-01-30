Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.