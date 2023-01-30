Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $117.96 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

