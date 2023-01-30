Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

