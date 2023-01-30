Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 288,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $29.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

