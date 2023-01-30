Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 22.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRX opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $166.40.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

