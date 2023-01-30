Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 123,003 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

