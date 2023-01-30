Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,244 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $112.73 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.