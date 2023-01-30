Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 44,298 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $89.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $90.67.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

