Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,606 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $206.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile



Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

