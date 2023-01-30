Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,357 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $285.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.59. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

