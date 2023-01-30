Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,406 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

