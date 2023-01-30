Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,834,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $302.44 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $658.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

