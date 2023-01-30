Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in SLM by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in SLM by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 715,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,321,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

