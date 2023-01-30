Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

