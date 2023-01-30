Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 492.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.