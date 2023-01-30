Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $42.15 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

