Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 271.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after acquiring an additional 357,867 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after acquiring an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $79.70 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

