Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.13 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP opened at $108.60 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Stories

