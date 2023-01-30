Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.69.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK stock opened at $286.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $295.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

