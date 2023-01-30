Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.34 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NiSource by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NiSource Trading Down 0.1 %

NI opened at $27.52 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.