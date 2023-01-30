Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.37 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $178.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

