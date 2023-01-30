Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.51 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BYD opened at $61.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,286 shares of company stock worth $30,498,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.