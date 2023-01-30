Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,412,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,588,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

