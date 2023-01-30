Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.75 Million Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 267,362 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 1,426,974 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $37,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $9,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.06 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

