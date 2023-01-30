Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.96 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

