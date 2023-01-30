Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.10 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

