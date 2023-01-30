Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 136.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $709,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 108.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simulations Plus Price Performance

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

