Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

