Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 120.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.