Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189,010 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 140.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 100.6% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $863.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

