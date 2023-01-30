Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after buying an additional 165,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 179,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

