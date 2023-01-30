Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 106.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

TU stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

